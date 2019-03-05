Obituary: Richard Walter Shouse

Richard Walter Shouse
April 28, 1941—March 2, 2019
Richard Walter Shouse died March 2, 2019. He was born in Glendale, California on April 28, 1941 to Walter and Helen Shouse. He worked at Consolidated Freightways for 35 years as a union steward and deliveries around Salt Lake City area. He retired in 2001 and moved to Henderson, NV where he lived until his death.
He is survived by one son Deon Shouse of Caldwell, ID, one daughter Tammy Hartman of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Beardsley of Camino Island, Washington and Kate (Pat) Caballaro of Gorman, Texas; one brother Donald Shouse of Hansen, Idaho. No funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
