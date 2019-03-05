Try 3 months for $3
Obituary: Richard Walter Shouse

Richard Walter Shouse

April 28, 1941—March 2, 2019

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Richard Walter Shouse died March 2, 2019. He was born in Glendale, California on April 28, 1941 to Walter and Helen Shouse. He worked at Consolidated Freightways for 35 years as a union steward and deliveries around Salt Lake City area. He retired in 2001 and moved to Henderson, NV where he lived until his death.

He is survived by one son Deon Shouse of Caldwell, ID, one daughter Tammy Hartman of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Beardsley of Camino Island, Washington and Kate (Pat) Caballaro of Gorman, Texas; one brother Donald Shouse of Hansen, Idaho. No funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Richard Walter Shouse
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments