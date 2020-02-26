Obituary: Richard Victor Bengoechea

Richard Victor Bengoechea was born on March 30, 1925, to Victor and Margaret Bengoechea in Jerome, Idaho. Richard or Dick as everyone called him was the oldest of 9 children. From an early age he was taught by his father to be a Basque sheepherder herding sheep in the Perrine Canyon in Twin Falls and the Sun Valley area. It was a lonely life for a young man being alone herding sheep so he joined the Army and was shipped off to Europe WWII. He missed the invasion of Normandy as his mother died shortly after having her 9th child. Dick was assigned to the 3rd Army under the infamous General George Patton. Although Dick did not say much about the war, he did say General Patton was one tough character. Dick’s unit stationed in Germany was bombed shortly before the war ended by a German fighter plane that blew up several railroad cars full of explosives. Dick was injured in the bombing and was awarded the Purple Heart, African Middle Eastern Service Ribbon, Good Conduct, Valor and other medals for his bravery and service during the war.
Dick returned home and married, Marcia Beddall-Blamires of Jerome. Although they came from two different worlds, they were married on Christmas Eve in 1953. Dick was a kind and caring stepfather to Marcia’s three children, Floyd, Linda and Edward (“Ted”). Early in their marriage they traveled to construction sites where Dick was a heavy equipment mechanic working for Hoopes construction and MacGregor Triangle Construction. Later Dick and Marcia had two children, Kim and Shane. Although living in a trailer was cramped and they were poor, the family was together. Eventually they moved from his last job in Nevada to Boise and purchased their home on Denton Street for $14,000 in the early 1960s which seemed like a great deal of money. Dick was still traveling and no matter where he worked, he would drive hundreds of miles to come home each weekend to be with his family. When he worked in Buffalo, Wyoming he drove over 800 miles each way each weekend. He would leave on a Friday night and return to work on a Sunday and he never complained as his family was important to him.
Finally, just as the family was preparing to move to Montana Dick called Marcia and told her he was coming home and they took over the Sinclair service station at 5th and Main in 1968 and later purchased it in 1974, which was later renamed the Veltex. Dick ran a prosperous business for over 30 years as a mechanic with the help of his family. Dick’s numerous customers included many people and prominent Boiseans. It was a place for work and gathering of some of the Basque men of Boise. Dad always had a joke or was participating in playing jokes on others especially Dean Jones who owned Brownfield’s. Dick and Marcia sold the service station around 1999, but Dick still went down to monitor and plow the snow and parking until the Veltex building was built. His photograph can still be found in the lobby of the Veltex building by the elevators. A picture of the service station also can be seen at Boise City Hall. It was a sad day to see the history of the station torn down, but a new era was coming, and the old service station had to go.
After the sale Dick began to focus on his new-found hobby of collecting military vehicles, trucks and other military memorabilia. He loved going to military gatherings and even purchased two vehicles from the Paramount studio that were in the movie Band of Brothers. Dick was a hoarder by nature after being a depression era child he kept everything that might be used or of value. He became the state commander of the Purple Heart organization and was involved in the military vehicle club and the Fourth of July parades along with other military and non-military endeavors. Dick really shined in his new role and loved being among his military buddies. Dick and Ed Freeman “To Tall Freeman”, General Jack Kane, Governor Kempthorne and Governor Little and others became his lifelong friends of which there were too many to mention here. When Marcia passed in 2001 Dick accelerated his collecting of military “stuff” and he had quite a collection. When his kids finally moved him into assisted living they and Dick’s friends spent all spring, summer and fall of 2018 sorting through his acre of treasures trying to figure out what was worth saving, selling and giving away.
One cherished trip Dick went on with Marcia was to meet Bob Dole and provide funds collection for WWII veterans. Marcia was in the beginning stages of poor health, but she went as she was never going to let anyone know she was sick. Another treasured trip was when Dick and Shane went to the dedication of the WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C. During that trip the veterans were bused into Washington, D.C. while the streets were lined with people clapping and cheering for the WWII veterans. Dinners were held and stories were told about the heroism of the greatest generation and how they saved the world. Dick told people if we had not won the WWII, we would all be living under a different flag today and the world would be very different. Let this be a living testament to our country that men like Dick are fading into the sunset as there are few WWII veterans left. Dick and his veterans are proud to be Americans and were proud to serve our country and should be remembered as true heroes.
Dick was predeceased by his wife, Marcia, brothers, Lowell, Gary, Albert, Donald, sister, Josephine Hofert, stepson, Edward Blamires and his granddaughter Micaela Bengoechea. Dick is survived by his brothers, Kenny, Scott and Melvin, children, Kim James, (Tim), Shane Bengoechea (DiAnn), Linda Willey (Dallas – deceased), and Floyd Blamires (Herti). Dick’s grandchildren include Dayle, Todd and Brad Blamires, Darren Willey, Dalynn Appleton, Erin Gallegos, Kevin Blamires, Reisa Florence, Trish Nickel, Amaya Bengoechea and step grandchildren, Mandy Papac and Whitney Love. Dick is also survived by 24 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren and other relatives too numerous to mention.
Dick was a character and one of a kind. He was unique in many ways and loved by many. He lived life on his terms and was always busy doing something and instilled in his children a great work ethic. He will be missed by many. The family would like to thank the wonderful VA and CLC hospice staff for their loving care of Dick during his final days. Dick also had many other people too numerous to mention here who were important in his life. For more information about Dick’s life, see www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com.
The funeral service will be on March 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. with a reception following. It will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home located at 1200 North Cloverdale Road, Boise, Idaho 83713. The burial will be held at the Idaho State Veteran’s State Cemetery at 2 p.m. at 10100 North Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, Idaho 83714.
