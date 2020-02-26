Obituary: Richard Victor Bengoechea

One cherished trip Dick went on with Marcia was to meet Bob Dole and provide funds collection for WWII veterans. Marcia was in the beginning stages of poor health, but she went as she was never going to let anyone know she was sick. Another treasured trip was when Dick and Shane went to the dedication of the WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C. During that trip the veterans were bused into Washington, D.C. while the streets were lined with people clapping and cheering for the WWII veterans. Dinners were held and stories were told about the heroism of the greatest generation and how they saved the world. Dick told people if we had not won the WWII, we would all be living under a different flag today and the world would be very different. Let this be a living testament to our country that men like Dick are fading into the sunset as there are few WWII veterans left. Dick and his veterans are proud to be Americans and were proud to serve our country and should be remembered as true heroes.