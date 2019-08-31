December 29, 1954—August 27, 2019
Richard “Rick” Lee Glaesemann was born December 29, 1954, and passed away in his home on August 27, 2019.
He was loved by many and went by many names. He was known as dad, brother, uncle, and son, but the one he held most dearly was “Papa.” He was born in California and raised in Idaho his entire life. He worked at Amalgamated Sugar for 39 years before his retirement. Papa lived his life to his own tune and loved every second of it. He loved taking drives in the mountains, camping, sitting outside, rock polishing, whittling, reading, and, any time he spent with his family. If you met him in person, then you know he was the kindest, most genuine person alive. He never met a person he didn’t call friend and will be missed by too many to count.
He is survived by his children, Michael Glaesemann, Maegan (Erick) Hawker, Amy (Chantel) Brown Lopez, Amanda (Mike) Montoya, and Ryal (Charlie) Glaesemann; 13 grandchildren, Zac, Jordan, Madyson, Dakoda, Rylee, Aliyah, Saydee, Kensley, Stetson, Kayden, Brooklyn, Peyton, Aubrey, and, one more grandson on the way, Hudsyn; his sisters, Loadel Fisher and Cindy (Randy) Garrard; his brother, Dar (Angie) Glaesemann; his dad, Delbert Glaesemann; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents; and his mother, Lois Glaesemann.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
