October 18, 1946—January 11, 2020
BURLEY – Richard Ray “Rick” Huber, a 73 year-old resident of Burley, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his home.
Rick was born Oct. 18, 1946, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Max Elmer and Arlene Rae (Tanner) Huber. He received his education in Burley and graduated from Burley High School in 1964. He married Mary Ann Thaxton on Feb. 18, 1966, in Paul, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized on Dec. 13, 1979, in the Logan Utah Temple.
He served in the United States Army National Guard from August 1965 until August 1971. At the time of his discharge he held the rank of Sergeant. He worked for Larry Mallory driving truck and spreading fertilizer for many years. He was then employed by the Burley Highway District for 42 years until his retirement.
Rick loved guns, rebuilding cars, camping, and motorcycle riding and riding 4-wheelers with his wife. He was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Mary Ann Huber; two sons, Barton Max Huber (Karen) of Boise, and Bret Lee Huber of Glendale, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Jacob, Sierra, Logan and Taylor Huber; and two great-grandchildren, Jax Huber and Emerald Huber. Rick was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dennis Huber; his parents-in-law, Leonard and Bessie Thaxton; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Peterson; and his aunts and uncles.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 2nd Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, where friends may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
