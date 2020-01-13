Obituary: Richard Lee “Dick” Bryant

March 26, 1947 ~ January 8, 2020
Dick, age 72, was born in Harrison, Arkansas on March 26, 1947, the third child of Aire Buddy Bryant and Mary Melvina Bartlett Bryant. Dick died January 8, 2020 doing one of the things he loved, working with his friends putting in a head gate on a canal for North Side Canal Company when he had a heart attack.
Dick is survived by his wife, Patty; daughters, Leslie Settles and Teri Beebe; sisters, Helen (John) Roberts, Glenda (John) Sherbenou and Ramona (Jack) Larson; brothers, Ira (Mary), Charles (Dorothy), Johnny (Shirley) and Doye (Marg); 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jeff Bryant; son, Scott Norris; grandson, Marcuss Settles; great granddaughter, Scotty Norris; and by all of his aunts and uncles and various cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E 100 S, Jerome, ID with Bishop Jeff Stoker officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dick’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
