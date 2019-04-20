January 12, 1943—April 18, 2019
Richard Larry Blincoe, age 76, of Paul, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in the comfort of his home with his loving family.
Larry was born January 12, 1943, in Rupert, Idaho, the son of Richard Dale and Betty Lorraine (Lott) Blincoe. He attended school in Rupert and, in 1960, enlisted in the United States Air Force where he received his GED and served four years as an airplane mechanic servicing the General’s plane during the Cuban Missile Crisis. During his service, he met the love of his life, Carla Margaret Chappell; they were married April 15, 1961, and were together for more than 58 years. Larry served until 1964, and was stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. While at Hill Air Force Base, he would take his 30-day leave and assist his father on the farm during harvest. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to the farm and became a third-generation farmer in Minidoka County. Together, with their families, they grew Blincoe Farms into a prominent farming and cattle operation.
Larry was a lifelong farmer and was one of the hardest working, successful, well-respected farmers on the Northside. His hard work, dedication, honesty, integrity and quiet generosity are what made him successful and led to the farming dynasty that he leaves behind today.
Throughout the years, his children all worked on the farm, where he instilled in them these same qualities. He was proud of the success of the farm and that his son, Rod, will carry on the legacy that he and his father built.Larry worked hard on the farm, but he also enjoyed time away from the farm. He loved the outdoors, taking his family on many camping and fishing trips through the years; these were the summer vacations in the early years. For more than 30 years, Larry enjoyed the annual hunting trips in the Selway. He also loved to travel and explore. He and his wife, Carla, would travel to Arizona in their travel trailer, hauling their side-by-side, and exploring the Arizona desert with their friends. They were also able to experience wonderful trips together including Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, and Africa.
Larry worked hard and played hard. He enjoyed life, his family and friends. He was loved and respected by all and will be missed.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Carla Blincoe; his children, Patty (Jimmy) Gallegos of Burley, Brenda (Terry) Sanford of Heyburn, and Rod (Amber) Blincoe of Paul; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his sisters, Ridale (Dale) Avery of Heyburn, Joan Davila of Meridian, and Jill (Dean) Nielsen of Paul; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Blincoe of Pahrump, Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Dean P. Blincoe.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul.
Burial will be in Paul Cemetery where Elks rites will be provided by the Rupert Elks Lodge—BPOE #2106, and military rites will be accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
In honor of Larry’s great-grandson, Tieg Cornie, the family suggests memorials be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Fairfax Road at Virginia Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84103-4324.
