July 8, 1934—April 9, 2019
TWIN FALLS—Richard John Fuchs, a great man, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born to Leo and Dorothy Fuchs on July 8, 1934 in his home in Nezperce, Idaho. He grew up with four sisters and one brother. Richard married his beloved wife of 64 years, Mary Lou, in Nezperce, Idaho on October 9, 1954. While Richard was in the Army, they moved to Arizona and California. After Richard was discharged from the Army, they moved to Pocatello, Idaho where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. He began work at Arco Drug, and later started his own pharmacy called Lost River Drug. They moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1961, where he worked for Kingsbury’s Drug. In 1975, Richard started the now famous Dick’s Pharmacy. Eleven of his children and grandchildren have followed in his footsteps in pursuing pharmacy as a profession. In 2009 he was the recipient of the Pharmacy Professional Achievement Award from ISU’s College of Pharmacy.
He is known as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, and community member. Richard was especially great at creating meaningful connections and relationships with everyone he met. He was proud to be a 3rd and 4th degree member of The Knights of Columbus. One of his greatest joys in life was golfing as a member of “The Valley Rowdies.”
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Alice Lance, Delores Wassmuth, brother-in-laws Vince Wassmuth, Duane Miller, and his son-in-law Brian Stroschein. He is survived by his siblings, Geraldine Miller, Pauline (Orval) Schlader, Clarence (Angie) Fuchs, and his brother-in-law James Lance, his eleven children, Marilyn (David) Hall, Edward (Dona) Fuchs, Kathleen Stroschein, Wayne (Carol) Fuchs, Daniel (Barbara) Fuchs, Karen (Michael) Bledsoe, Kristen (Bernie) Edge, Kenneth Fuchs, Dr. Michael (Sabrina) Fuchs, Douglas (Brenda) Fuchs, Lori Fuchs, 23 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
His family and friends will always remember him as the “Terror of the Prairie” and will never forget his “Luther and the 386 Club” card trick!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to La Posada Ministry at 355 4th Ave W, Twin Falls, ID 83301 and St. Edward’s School at 139 6th Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
A viewing will be held on Monday, April 15 at 6 p.m., followed by a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at Reynold’s Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, ID.
A Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, April 16 at 2 p.m., at St. Edward’s Catholic Church at 161 6th Ave E, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.
