Richard Glen Mathews
March 13, 1979 ~ August 20, 2019
Richard Glen Mathews, 40, of Buhl, Idaho passed away on Aug. 20, 2019.
Rick was born in Gooding, Idaho on March 13, 1979 to Richard and Rosalie Mathews. The family eventually moved to Buhl, where Rick met Chalia Alvarez in 1995. They married on June 1, 2002, they were together for 23 years. They had their precious daughter Holly on Dec. 2, 2009. Rick loved and treasured his daughter with all of his heart. Rick worked as a CNA for Desert View Care Center for 19 years. Besides enjoying his daughter, he enjoyed fishing, working on cars, he especially loved the Mustang, woodworking, and hanging out with friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Holly Mathews; father, Richard Mathews; sisters, Jennifer Kern (Mathews), Heather Wright (Mathews), Michelle Garcia (Castle); and brothers, Phillip Castle, Jason Castle. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie Mathews; brother, Billy Mathews; and his sister Sara Castle.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Eastman Park in Buhl. It will be a potluck with hamburgers and hot dogs and all the fixings provided.
In lieu of flowers a savings account for his daughter Holly’s private school/college education has been set up at First Federal Savings Bank.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rick’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
