Obituary: Richard Fay “Dick” Young

September 16, 1953 ~ July 26, 2020

Richard Fay “Dick” Young, of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away unexpectedly on July 26th in Twin Falls. Dick was born on September 5, 1953 to Buster and Pat (VanSickle) Young in Ashton, Idaho.

As a child, Dick grew up all over Idaho moving with Busters job. They eventually ended up in Kimberly where he excelled in football, wrestling and track. During high school, he developed a love for shop class, which would lead to his career in construction. After graduating from Kimberly High School in 1971, he married his high school sweetheart Judy (Gott) on September 30, 1972.

Working construction took him all over, but most notably it took him to Alaska where he worked for 7 years. He worked there 7 months out of the year, taking his family from glacier to glacier during their summer visits. After returning to Idaho, he worked on the Milner Hydro Project and then finished his career with Western Construction.

Once retired, he fulfilled his dream of hunting, fishing and working in his shop. His ultimate dream was to retire from retiring and become a full-time farmer.