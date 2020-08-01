Obituary: Richard Fay “Dick” Young

September 16, 1953 ~ July 26, 2020
Richard Fay “Dick” Young, of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away unexpectedly on July 26th in Twin Falls. Dick was born on September 5, 1953 to Buster and Pat (VanSickle) Young in Ashton, Idaho.
As a child, Dick grew up all over Idaho moving with Busters job. They eventually ended up in Kimberly where he excelled in football, wrestling and track. During high school, he developed a love for shop class, which would lead to his career in construction. After graduating from Kimberly High School in 1971, he married his high school sweetheart Judy (Gott) on September 30, 1972.
Working construction took him all over, but most notably it took him to Alaska where he worked for 7 years. He worked there 7 months out of the year, taking his family from glacier to glacier during their summer visits. After returning to Idaho, he worked on the Milner Hydro Project and then finished his career with Western Construction.
Once retired, he fulfilled his dream of hunting, fishing and working in his shop. His ultimate dream was to retire from retiring and become a full-time farmer.
Dick was a faithful friend and father figure to many. He was always putting aside his own projects and leaving Judy’s honey-do’s unfinished so that he could help someone else finish theirs. His greatest joy was in teaching his grandchildren how to shoot, fish and enjoy the outdoors. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He was proud of each of his children and their accomplishments but especially proud of his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them participate in things that brought them joy, but loved nothing more than simply spending time with them. He gave them each a unique nickname that they will now cherish forever.
Dick is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy; his children Mike (Erin), Sara (Jody) Schott and Josh (Amy); his adoring grandkids Kelsey, Cooper, Kennedy, Reagan, Kade, Samuel, and Maxwell; his mother Pat Young, siblings Linda (Brent) Morrill, Dan (Jackie), Tug, Hattie (Kevin) Homan, Liz (Vern) Exner, Scott (Nancy) Young, and Jodi Exner; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many who loved and now miss him. He is preceded in death by his father Buster, his brother-in-law Greg, and sister-in-law Debbie.
For those wishing to join in a celebration of life, it will be held at 6:30 p.m. on August 8, 2020 at the home of Dick and Judy. (masks and distancing encouraged)
