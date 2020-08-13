Obituary: Richard Eugene Kopp

Richard Eugene Kopp passed away at age 91 on July 28, 2020. He was born to Eugene and Lorena Kopp in Long Beach, California on April 27, 1929. He was the eldest of three, having lost his baby sister, Shirley Ann at 18 months. The early years were spent in Long Beach where Richard attended Jordan High School. played football and discovered his talent for mechanics and carpentry. During the 2nd World War, he joined his father at Long Beach Oil Development while attending high school since there was a shortage of workers in the oil fields. After the family moved to Idaho, he returned to California where he married his first wife, Dorothy Glassmeyer. and raised their three children. In 1967, when his children were in their teens, they joined the rest of the family in Twin Falls. There, he worked in construction, bartended, and eventually bought the Cove Lounge from his dad. After Dorothy’s death in 1977, he occasionally worked for Idaho River Company as a boatman and fell in love with the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.