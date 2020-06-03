Obituary: Richard Eaton

He is survived by: his wife—Veloy, three sons—Brandon of Boise, Michael (Judie) of Midway, Utah and Curtis (Pam) of Maui, Hawaii; two daughters—Jeri Vanderzwaan (Jim) of Monterey, California and Janette Larson (Fred) of Wendell. He has 14 grandchildren—Stephanie Kelly, Kristen Bruce, Cole Eaton, Chad Eaton, Cody Eaton, Scott Eaton, Travis Eaton, Alisa Jahn, Ashlee Lau, Nicholas Larson, Eric Larson, Jennifer Anderson, Kellen Eaton and Ariel Eaton; and many great-grandchildren.

Special thanks go to our sister—Jan, for taking dad to doctor appointments, the barber shop, grocery store and to visit mom nearly every day after she was admitted to assisted living. Thanks also to his doctors, his caregivers Winnie S and Willy Q who cooked and cared for him at home, Auburn Crest Hospice and the wonderful staff at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell who have taken excellent care of our parents.