Obituary: Richard Eaton

April 23, 1928—May 30, 2020
Richard Eaton, 92 a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell.
Richard Stanley Eaton, was born on April 23, 1928 to Fred W. Eaton and Faeth Amerette Vetsch Eaton in Wendell, Idaho.
Richard was predeceased by: his parents; sister—Charmion Amadeio; brother – Robert; and daughter-in-law—Jan Rumsey Eaton.
He is survived by: his wife—Veloy, three sons—Brandon of Boise, Michael (Judie) of Midway, Utah and Curtis (Pam) of Maui, Hawaii; two daughters—Jeri Vanderzwaan (Jim) of Monterey, California and Janette Larson (Fred) of Wendell. He has 14 grandchildren—Stephanie Kelly, Kristen Bruce, Cole Eaton, Chad Eaton, Cody Eaton, Scott Eaton, Travis Eaton, Alisa Jahn, Ashlee Lau, Nicholas Larson, Eric Larson, Jennifer Anderson, Kellen Eaton and Ariel Eaton; and many great-grandchildren.
Special thanks go to our sister—Jan, for taking dad to doctor appointments, the barber shop, grocery store and to visit mom nearly every day after she was admitted to assisted living. Thanks also to his doctors, his caregivers Winnie S and Willy Q who cooked and cared for him at home, Auburn Crest Hospice and the wonderful staff at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell who have taken excellent care of our parents.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no chapel funeral.
However there will be visitation and viewing at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel in Wendell on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. Please respect social distancing guidelines.
A graveside service at the Wendell Cemetery on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Richard’s name to the Wendell American Legion or the Wendell Methodist Church.
You can leave condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
