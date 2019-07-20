Obituary: Richard Dwight Thompson

December 19, 1950—July 14, 2019
Richard Dwight Thompson, 68, of Jerome, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family and friends, following a hard fought battle with cancer.
He was born December 19th, 1950, at Wendell, ID, the son of Dwight O. and Thelma L. (Stratton) Thompson. Rich was the youngest of five children reared and educated in Jerome, graduating class of 1969 where he was a very accomplished athlete. Rich continued his education at Boise State University.
Rich married Joyce Putman, June 1970-1999 (Married 29 years). They had three children, Amanda Jo, Brett Richard, and Tennille Joyce. Rich married Jane Stevens in 2004 to current (Married 15 years).
In 1970 he began what would become a lifetime dedicated to the dairy industry as an employee for Challenger Dairy. Rich began by first making cheese, then as a home delivery driver. Throughout the years, he worked on wholesale and retail delivery routes, milked cows, hauled milk, and bought and sold commodities to dairymen. In 1982, Rich began what is now known as RTTI and employs over 80 employees.
In 1996 Amanda (daughter) took him to the Magic Valley Speedway, and the next weekend he bought his first race car. This was the start of his passion for racing. Along with Brett (son), Thompson Motorsports raced their way into the upper levels of NASCAR. Rich became a well known and respected NASCAR car owner and could always be found on the top of grandstands spotting for his son.
Rich loved everything about his grandchildren, and was a constant in their lives. Even on his sickest days, he would make an effort to be at their events supporting and rooting them on. The annual cousin’s camp and Redfish Lake trip will be traditions that he helped create.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; three children, Amanda (Steve) Ricketts of Twin Falls, ID, Brett (Brooke) Thompson of Twin Falls, ID, Tennille (Jeremy Smith) of Twin Falls, ID, Stepson Jeremy Pate of Boise, ID. Also surviving are four sisters, Jean Leggett of Flagstaff, AZ, Janice Bishop Holiday of Highland, UT, Karen Ahrens of Idaho, and Nola Wilkinson of Illinois; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral for Rich Thompson will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Jerome High School. A reception will follow at the Jerome Country Club. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Farnsworth Mortuary in Jerome, ID.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CASA Program. Fifth Judicial CASA P.O. Box 21918 Twin Falls, ID 83303 or 650 Addison Ave W Suite 208/209 Twin Falls, ID 83301.
