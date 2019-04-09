Obituary: Richard “Dick” Dean Hopkins

Richard “Dick” Dean Hopkins
September 29, 1947 - March 22, 2019
Richard “Dick” Dean Hopkins passed away unexpectedly at the age of 71, on Friday March 22nd, 2019 at St. Luke's Magic Valley. He was born September 29th, 1947 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Wallace and Marjorie (Scholes) Hopkins. He was a 1967 graduate of Buhl High School. He married Velma Ulrich in 1967, and they had three wonderful daughter: Surette, Traci, and Amy. He enlisted in the Navy in 1967 and was discharged in 1970. In 1997 he found Connie Holmes, who he spent the remainder of his life with. He enjoyed fishing at Roseworth, rock hunting all over in Twin Falls county, and spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. His one passion in life was selflessly taking care of cats. No matter if they were his own or strays; they all were taken care of to the fullest.
He is survived by his three cats: Booger, Morty, Muffin; his Significant Other Connie Holmes; brothers Jeff (Naomi) Hopkins and Mike (Charolette) Hopkins; mother of his children Velma Hopkins; daughter Surette (Andy) Kooiman; daughter Traci Staley; daughter Amy Hopkins; granddaughter Melina Hopkins; grandson Mason (Christina) Allred; granddaughter Raeven Hopkins; granddaughter Kiri Staley.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Magic Cats of Buhl. You can either mail in a donation to: Magicats, Inc. P.O. Box 481 Buhl, ID 83316 or go to www.magicatsrescue.org and donate electronically. A memorial service will be held on April 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Buhl at the First Christian Church located on 1005 Poplar St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.