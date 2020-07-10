Obituary: Richard Boyd Green
Obituary: Richard Boyd Green

FILER—Richard entered the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020 At Rosenau Funeral Home (2826 Addison Ave. E.; Twin Falls, Idaho).

To leave condolences for the family go to www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

