February 11, 1937—October 18, 2019
Richard A. Bjorklund died October 18, 2019. Richard was born in Grand Marais Village, Minnesota, on February 11, 1937. Growing up, Richard did not have the easiest of childhoods, being raised in modest households by his father George and aunt Vivian in Minnesota and then later by his aunt Katie in California. He was fond of his uncle John who was around through his early childhood and whom he credited with teaching him numbers and letters despite little education. Richard was a “good boy”, quiet and reserved.
Richard joined the Air Force following his high school graduation and served in Japan as well as various bases in the United States as a radio operator. Richard was smart and applied his technical acuity to a vocation in computers and programming. Richard was father to his only child, James Michael Bjorklund who he adopted after marrying James’ mother, Delores White. Richard was an awesome dad that taught his son through his own character and example. Richard was honest, kind and humble. Upon moving his family from Elk Grove, California to Burley, Idaho in 1977, Richard enjoyed teaching his son marksmanship, hunting and an appreciation and respect for the outdoors. He also enjoyed sitting around the television and watching a football game with his son.
Along with being survived by his son James (Jim), he is also survived by his brother Stanley, daughter-in-law Beth, grandchildren Melissa, Amy, Ashley and Brenden and three great-grandchildren Chloe, Kinley and Acely. Some of my forever memories will be hanging out with dad. He will be deeply missed.
In lieu of funeral services and to honor Richard, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org/ which works to assist our veterans and first responders.
