Sept. 25, 1948 - Sept. 12, 2018
Rhonda Sue Randall, 69, of Burley, Idaho passed away peacefully on September 12, 2018.
She was born on September 25, 1948 in Kimball, Nebraska to Bill and Emily (Rice) Schoenemann. In 1966, Rhonda married Frank Randall in Kimball, Nebraska. After Rhonda's marriage, she found love again with Ray Fitzhugh. Her faith and involvement in the Episcopal church were very important to her. In later years as her battle with Multiple Sclerosis confined her physically, Rhonda continued to call and send cards and letters to stay in touch with the many lifelong friends that enriched her life.
Rhonda is survived by her daughters: Jennifer Randall and Misty (Jerry) Johnson, grandchildren: Jordan Randall, Kaylie Johnson and Matt Johnson, siblings: David (Terry) Schoenemann and Stan (Paula) Schoenemann and her much loved step-mother, Grethe Schoenemann.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at the St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 902 6th Street in Rupert. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. In lieu of flowers, Rhonda asked that memorials be made to either St. Matthew's Episcopal Church P.O. Box 324 Rupert ID 83350, the MS Society, or Therapy Pets Serving Mini-Cassia, P.O. Box 282 Burley, ID 83318. Rhonda's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Parke View Care Center in Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.