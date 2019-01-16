July 8, 1961—January 12, 2019
Rhonda Rae (Graham) Culver Kevan, 57, of Filer, Idaho, passed away on January 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, due to heart failure after over 25 years of fighting everything from cancer to seizures to COPD.
Rhonda was born on July 8, 1961, in Weiser, Idaho, to Roxanna (Bodkin) and Richard R. Graham. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1980. She married Frederick N. Culver on June 13, 1987. They had two children: Erick Lawrence and Valerie Delmarie. They later divorced, but remained close.
Rhonda married James L. Kevan on November 26, 1995, and they continually resided in Filer, Idaho, along with Erick and Valerie. Erick and his wife Kari had three children, Kaleb, Kaitlyn, and Elisa, and reside in Twin Falls. Valerie and Jessie Blackwood have two children, Ember and Kemper, and reside in Caldwell, Idaho. Rhonda so loved her family and they were the driving force that kept her fighting for life.
Rhonda delighted in going camping and playing league pool. She took part in every Relay for Life function that she could. She also enjoyed participating in her lip sync group for a time. Her disabilities prevented her from being able to participate in life as much as she would have liked, but this was counteracted by spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren.
Rhonda’s Mother, Father, and Step-Father, Ernest Bowman, predeceased her in death. In addition to her children and grandchildren she is survived by her brother, Clay (Alex) Graham, sisters, LaZette (Steve) Larson, MaNawn (Bowman) (Albert) Taylor, and Devonne (Mae) Bowman. On her husband Jim’s side are his two sons, Jim of Rupert and Jason (Kristi) of Kennewick, WA. Their families extend out to include 4 more grandchildren (Jordanne, Kiana, Justin and Mikaela) and 9 great-grandchildren. This, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, out-laws and dear, dear friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, January 25, 2019, at The Valley Christian Church located at 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID, from 3:00 to 7 p.m. Food, pictures and memories will be shared. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to www.relayforlife.org/twinfallsid.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at http://www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com/memsol.cgi?user_id=2157946
Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
