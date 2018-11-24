Try 3 months for $3

Rex Dee Jenkins, Jr. passed in peace on October 27, 2018 at the young age of 54. He will leave behind Tonya Donna Winter Jenkins, Rex’s soul mate, best friend and eternal companion. Tonya will dearly miss Rex, she will be grateful to God for the time they were given together. Rex is a Father, Brother, and Son to the Universe, he will forever be dearly missed by those who were gifted the chance to know him. R.I.P. Rexie. I will see you on the other side, my Love.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Rex Dee Jenkins Jr
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments