Obituary: Rex Dean Wilson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 6, 1962 ~ April 8, 2020

Rex Dean Wilson, 57, of Jerome, passed away April 8, 2020, a victim of COVID-19. He was born July 6, 1962 to Melvin and Maxine (Goodsell) Wilson of Buhl and joined his older sister, Cindy. Rex was raised in Buhl and enjoyed camping and fishing with his family.

In 1967, Melvin Wilson died in a hunting accident. A few years later, Maxine met R.A. “Bill” Metzler, and the two married adding a collection of brothers and sisters to Rex’s life. The Metzlerilson family raised a big garden and worked on the family farm in the Lucern area of Buhl. On the weekends, they went on adventures all over Southern Idaho fishing, hiking and exploring. Rex loved the trips and seemed to travel with a permanent grin on his face. Growing up he loved to play with the children in his neighborhood and swing in his backyard.