Obituary: Rex Dean Wilson

July 6, 1962 ~ April 8, 2020
Rex Dean Wilson, 57, of Jerome, passed away April 8, 2020, a victim of COVID-19. He was born July 6, 1962 to Melvin and Maxine (Goodsell) Wilson of Buhl and joined his older sister, Cindy. Rex was raised in Buhl and enjoyed camping and fishing with his family.
In 1967, Melvin Wilson died in a hunting accident. A few years later, Maxine met R.A. “Bill” Metzler, and the two married adding a collection of brothers and sisters to Rex’s life. The Metzlerilson family raised a big garden and worked on the family farm in the Lucern area of Buhl. On the weekends, they went on adventures all over Southern Idaho fishing, hiking and exploring. Rex loved the trips and seemed to travel with a permanent grin on his face. Growing up he loved to play with the children in his neighborhood and swing in his backyard.
Rex attended Buhl Schools and represented his home town on the Special Olympics team. His long legs made him a natural for the track team, but he was too kind to win a race. Instead, he’ d hold back and let other kids race ahead of him. That great big smile of his finished first, no matter what the event. After graduating from Buhl High, Rex moved away from his family, eventually settling in Jerome, where he lived until his death. He loved his friends and housemates and enjoyed the outings and adventures they went on together. He was a huge fan of McDonald’s ice cream sundaes, John Wayne, and music.
Rex was preceded in death by his father, Melvin; and his step-father, Bill Metzler. He is survived by his mother, Maxine, of Buhl; sister, Cindy Wilson Monson of Idaho Falls; and his step-siblings, Marian Davis of Buhl; Howard Metzler of Winnemucca, NV; Carol Metzler of Shoshone; George (Laureen) Metzler of Filer; Robin Clark of Boise; and Karma (Clem) Fitzgerald of Shoshone; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at CommuniCare Home in Jerome as well as the kind staff at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center ICU and emergency staff.
No formal service will be held at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rex’s memorial webpage at www.farmerchapel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.