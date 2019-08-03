Obituary: Reverend Durward (Bob) Robert Van Nest

October 18, 1929—July 22, 2019
Reverend Durward (Bob) Robert Van Nest, passed away July 22, 2019, in Meridian, Idaho, at the age of 89. He was the only child of George Durward and Edna (Wright) Van Nest. He used to kid that he was the only child either because his parents thought he couldn’t be perfected again, or that another child like him would be too much of a burden on society. He was born on October 18, 1929, in Plainfield, New Jersey, and raised in Dunellen, New Jersey. He attended local schools in Dunellen and attended post-graduate schools at Union County Junior College, Maryville College, and graduated from Princeton Theological Seminary (as a Presbyterian minister) in 1955.
He married Phyllis Rutherford on June 23, 1951. They were married 60 years until her passing on September 5, 2011.
After Bob and Phyllis graduated from college they moved to Craig, Alaska (quite a shock going from New Jersey to Alaska in the 1950’s) to preach/serve at the local church. They stayed there for four years. They subsequently spent a year at the Presbyterian Church in Anchorage. After Alaska, they moved to a new Presbyterian development in Edmonds, Washington, for seven years, then to Olympia, Washington, for three years. After Washington, they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, where they lived for 33 years. While in Twin Falls, Bob preached for fifteen years at the Twin Falls Presbyterian Church, and subsequently many years at the Hollister, Idaho, Presbyterian Church. In 2003, Bob and Phyllis moved to Meridian, Idaho, to be near some of their grandchildren.
Bob lived a long and full life, to say the least. A few of Bob and Phyllis’ passions were gardening, traveling, music, playing cards (Bridge) and watching their kids and grandchildren participate in various sports/endeavors. Bob loved to watch sports. His favorite team was the L.A. Dodgers. Go Dodgers! Bob was on the board of directors for the Twin Falls Housing Authority for many years, in addition to many other volunteer positions over the years.
He is survived by his sons, James (Julie) Van Nest and Jeff Van Nest; grandsons, Jonathan (Christa) Van Nest, Jordan Van Nest, Jeffrey Van Nest, Mitchell (Rachele) Van Nest, Johnny (Ariel) Van Nest, Edward Allen, and Mattheau Allen. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Addison, Dietrich, Liam, Cooper, and Cora.
He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Phyllis, son, Christopher, other various relatives, and his favorite dog, Skippy.
Special thanks to Everyday Angels for their great care and compassion over the years for both Bob and Phyllis, and First Choice Hospice for their recent care for Bob in his last 11 days.
Services for Bob will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls. (209 5th Ave. N.). Wear Dodger blue if you wish.
