Rev. Boyd G Satterwhite, son of the late Rev. Hoyet and Pearl Satterwhite, was born November 7, 1933, the youngest of four children. Boyd grew up assisting at his father’s garage in Hansen, Idaho and farming on the Salmon Track. He attended Filer High school where he excelled at track and field. Boyd joined the Air Force and was deployed to Korea where he served as a K-Nine MP. He returned to Idaho on leave and married the love of his life, Juanita Tyler.
Juanita was born to Weldon and Nelba Tyler on May 26, 1937 in Colorado. The family moved to Idaho shortly after her birth. The Tylers settled in Hansen, where at the age of 8 Juanita began attending church under the pastoralship of H. L. Satterwhite; eventually becoming Youth Leader.
Still in the Airforce, Boyd and Juanita married in 1955 and moved to Nebraska. A few years later, they transferred to Fairbanks, Alaska where Boyd worked as a military aircraft mechanic. While in Fairbanks, they became licensed ministers. They worked well together, Boyd as the evangelical pastor and Juanita the scholarly teacher.
Boyd left the military in 1962. He and Juanita moved to Juneau, Alaska to pastor a home mission’s church and raise their family. Together they had two daughters, Christina and Jolinda, several foster children, and they considered the church family in Juneau as their own. To support their family, Juanita worked in banking, as Vice President of the National Bank of Alaska and Boyd became a hydro-electric power plant operator. As a team, their priority never faltered to place God first, help others in need, and share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Together they led by example with a nonjudgmental heart, the love of God in all that they did. Forty years later, Boyd and Juanita retired, and returned to Twin Falls, Idaho to continue their pastoral ministry among family. Boyd enjoyed the Word of God, fishing, trap shooting, hunting treasures with his metal detector, flying a 452 Cessna, and playing the piano and guitar.
Eight years after retiring to Idaho, Juanita passed away May 23, 2008. Boyd continued in the ministry until his death August 10, 2018, he was 84. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.