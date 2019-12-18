{{featured_button_text}}

Resa Dee Romans, 62 of Kimberly passed away on December 4, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. She is survived by her significant other Dennis Romans, daughter Brandy Ferrer of AZ; two granddaughters of AZ and son Eric Dutson. At her request no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Resa Romans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments