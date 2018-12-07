September 14, 1949—December 4, 2018
BOISE – Rene R. Nevarez, a 69-year-old resident of Boise, left this earth to meet his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
He was born in Uvalde, Texas, Sept. 14, 1949. Rene will always be remembered for his talented, skillful accordion playing and beautiful singing voice. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by one son, Rene Nevarez, Jr. (Mary); two daughters, Mary Alice Nevarez (Robert Milanovich) of Meridian, and Connie Aguirre of Burley; one brother, Ramiro Nevarez, Sr. of Burley; five sisters, Rosa Ochoa, Romana Nevarez, Rosalia Molina (Benito), Ramona Elizondo (Manuel) all from Burley, and Rita Hernandez of Meridian; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Rene was preceded in death by his wife, Margarita Nevarez; parents, Reynaldo and Angelina Nevarez; brother, Reynaldo Nevarez, Jr.; sister, Rebecca Gonzales; and grandson, Donovan Mendoza.
The family would like to thank the staff of Life Care Center of Boise, especially nurse Chad, and Adobe Hospice for the care they provided, it was greatly appreciated.
The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Ave., in Burley, with Pastor Lucio Gutierrez officiating.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 2 until 2:45 p.m. Monday, preceding the service at the church.
