Obituary: Renae Green Follett

April 26, 1935—May 27, 2020

“Do you want to hear a dirty joke?... Mud.”

Renae Follett would want everyone reading this to start with a smile.

Our beloved “Mama” and “Grandma Duh” passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, due to a sudden heart attack in Burley, Idaho.

Renae Follett was born April 26, 1935, in Ogden, Utah, to Wallace James and Clarice Shaw Green. She has lived in Utah, Colorado and Idaho, taking pride in raising a family and serving the people in her communities.

Renae was larger than life, with a big personality, big hair, big cars, big watches, big meals, big plants and the biggest love. She was the hub of the family, creating a loving home where all could gather and know they’d be seen, heard, fed and cherished. Her homemade dinner rolls were famous and her generosity with treats and smiles were legendary.

Renae had a passion and gift for music. Through her devoted role in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a children’s Primary chorister, she shared her love of music to thousands of children. Renae’s enthusiastic, fun approach, connecting music and testimony was unparalleled.