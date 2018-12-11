June 15, 1922—December 8, 2018
Rena Lucille Sheppeard received her wings at the age of 96 on December 8, 2018 surrounded by her loving family at her daughter Cheryl’s home.
Rena was born June 15, 1922 to Vera and Charlie Hopper in Jerome, Idaho. She attended various Magic Valley schools and graduated from Wendell High School.
She married Francis Earl Sheppeard on May 26,1946. They were married 62 years before Francis passed away in 2008. Francis and Rena lived in the same home southeast of Jerome where they raised their family, and Rena continued living there until January 2018.
Survivors include her children; Cheryl Mildon (Twin Falls), Shirley (Steve)Pruett (Twin Falls), Sandi Sheppeard (Harrisburg PA), and Steve (Rose) Sheppeard (Richfield). Her one surviving sibling is Carolyn (Hopper) Gochnour of Boise. Additionally, Rena has eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Rena was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; her parents; two brothers, Dale and Roy Hopper; two sisters, Shirley Hopper and Doris Philips, and son-in-law Jim Mildon.
After many years, Rena retired from First Security Bank.
Rena enjoyed spending time with her family, hunting and salmon fishing with Francis. Rena was an expert seamstress and made many of the daughter’s clothes. In later years she began oil painting and spending more time in her flower beds and yard.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
A special thank you to the Vision Hospice Team for the loving care of mom.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Vision Hospice Twin Falls, 1770 Parkview Dr. Twin Falls, ID 83301 or to the Jim Mildon Scholarship fund at College of Southern Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.