Rena J. Crockett (Nelson)passed away in the late hours of Friday, February 7, 2020 at Cenoma House in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was 78 years old. She had been hospitalized with pneumonia a few weeks prior, and died of acute respiratory failure. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Crockett Dalton, son in law, Patrick Dalton, and her grandchildren, Draeghen Dalton, Tyler Crockett, Jordan Crockett, and Kaitlyn Crockett, as well as three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Veda Auger and Verna Darrington, and her sister in law Veda Nelson. She had had many health struggles through the years, and had been hospitalized many times prior to her passing. She will be missed.
Rena was a creative woman who loved painting and reading. In her younger days she loved going camping, hiking and playing baseball with a local women’s league. She took her children to many amazing cultural events ranging from concerts, restaurants, museums, and to many state and national parks. She loved camping and nature, and would go camping as often as she could. Her favorite place to camp was Puffer Lake, just outside of Beaver, Utah, and Zion National Park near Hurricane, Utah. She was crazy about her dog. She considered him her four-legged furry child.
You have free articles remaining.
Rena was the youngest of six children. She was born in Wendell, Idaho, and grew up in Buhl, Idaho, until she left home to attend Brigham Young University. After a couple of years of college she moved to San Francisco with friends from Idaho. She worked for a car dealership there until she met and married Don Kortebein. She and Don moved to Milwaukee with her then 3 year old son, Chris. She divorced Don soon after they had their daughter, Tracy, and moved to Las Vegas. There she worked for another car dealership. She was married and divorced two more times, and moved to Southern Utah after marrying Richard Crockett. After her third divorce, she traveled extensively throughout the Southern states, selling toll free phone numbers for a real estate company. After a couple of years of wandering the country, she moved in with her sister, Veda, and got a job with an air conditioning and heating repair company. A couple of years later, she purchased a home in Layton, Utah where she lived for several years. She then relocated to the Twin Falls area to be closer to her son. While there, she became gravely ill. She had a life threatening infection following surgery, and had to be put on life support for over a month. She was able to return home to her sister, Laura’s, home for a time, until she was able to move into her own place once again. She lived in her cozy little home until August of 2019, when she moved to an assisted living facility. She was hospitalized many times in the final few years of her life, and made friends with a number of people who cared for her while she was in the hospital. She was active in her church until her health made it impossible for her to attend, but her church was very important to her throughout her life.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. It will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive N., in Twin Falls. There will be a graveside service for the family immediately following the service. To leave condolences for the family you may visit www.whitemortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.