Obituary: Reed Tripp

October 27, 1919—May 21, 2020

Reed Tripp, age 100, passed away on May 21, 2020 at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding, Idaho where he had been residing for the past five years.

Reed was born October 27, 1919 in Richmond, Cache County, Utah, to Leslie Tripp and Christina (Crysta) Halverson Tripp. He was the first son and third child in a family of 12 children. He spent his growing-up years on a ranch in the Arkansas area east of Arimo near where his parents homesteaded. His family later moved to Arimo where he continued his schooling, graduating from Arimo High School in 1938. In high school he excelled in academics, sports, music and drama.

He married Gwen Gilbert on December 25, 1940 at McCammon, Idaho, and together they raised four children in a home which he built on South Third Avenue in Pocatello. Reed and Gwen later divorced but remained life-long companions.

After graduation from high school, Reed worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and several short-term jobs before beginning a long career as a journeyman glazier at Bennett’s Idaho Glass and Paint Company where he was employed from 1945 until 1975. He retired from Centre Glass and Paint in 1980.