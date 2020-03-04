Obituary: Rebecca Ann Davidson Egbert

November 4, 1947—February 29, 2020
Rebecca Ann Davidson Egbert, 72, born to Gerald A. and Ramona L. Davidson on 4 November, 1947, departed this life on the evening of 29 February, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho.
You have free articles remaining.
Beckie married Kendal F. Egbert in the Los Angeles Temple on 4 June, 1968. She is survived by her husband, 4 children, 13 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6 – 8 PM and an hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 pm at 2680 Elizabeth Blvd, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. See viewing times at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
11:00AM-11:45AM
2680 Elizabeth Blvd
Twin Falls, ID 83301
12:00PM
2680 Elizabeth Blvd
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.