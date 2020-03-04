Obituary: Rebecca Ann Davidson Egbert

November 4, 1947—February 29, 2020

Rebecca Ann Davidson Egbert, 72, born to Gerald A. and Ramona L. Davidson on 4 November, 1947, departed this life on the evening of 29 February, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Beckie married Kendal F. Egbert in the Los Angeles Temple on 4 June, 1968. She is survived by her husband, 4 children, 13 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

A visitation will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6 – 8 PM and an hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 pm at 2680 Elizabeth Blvd, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. See viewing times at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

