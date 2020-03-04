Obituary: Rebecca Ann Davidson Egbert
0 entries

Obituary: Rebecca Ann Davidson Egbert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

November 4, 1947—February 29, 2020

Rebecca Ann Davidson Egbert, 72, born to Gerald A. and Ramona L. Davidson on 4 November, 1947, departed this life on the evening of 29 February, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Beckie married Kendal F. Egbert in the Los Angeles Temple on 4 June, 1968. She is survived by her husband, 4 children, 13 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

A visitation will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6 – 8 PM and an hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 pm at 2680 Elizabeth Blvd, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. See viewing times at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Rebecca Egbert, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rebecca's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Viewing
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elizabeth Ward Building
2680 Elizabeth Blvd
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rebecca's Viewing begins.
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:00PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elizabeth Ward Building
2680 Elizabeth Blvd
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rebecca's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News