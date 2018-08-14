BOISE — Reannon Lively Asher, the seven-month-old daughter of Blake Jay Asher and Jeanine Lauretta Kelsey, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
If eyes could speak, we all would have heard a thousand words over from our beautiful angel Reannon Lively. Her presence on Earth was a blessed gift from God and she touched the lives of everyone around her. Lively’s bright blue and beautiful eyes shined with a radiance that was both mesmerizing and pure.
Our angel returned to her heavenly home, but not before filling our hearts and souls full of love and great happiness. Lively’s strength was larger than her body, so much that it could not be contained within her. The positive energy and joy that she embodied could be felt by the souls of others. Her laughter and smiles, her cries and mumbles, wiggles and wobbles will be with us and dear to our hearts forever. The memories that we hold of baby Reannon Lively were far too short but deep in meaning and purpose. Every moment that we had with Lively will be cherished and will last a lifetime through friends and family members.
We will honor Lively by remembering her beautiful smile, contagious laughter and her eyes that were so blue by continuing on in the path of light while deflecting away any darkness. Lively was a true gift from God that brought us peace and calmness and now she is a gift to the angels and we will never forget our sweet and beautiful baby girl.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at the Basin Cemetery in Oakley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.