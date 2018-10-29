April 25, 1960 - October 28, 2018
Reagon Dwain Hatch, age 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 28th, 2018 at home surrounded by family and friends after a courageous 2 year battle with brain cancer.
He was born April 25, 1960, in Moscow Idaho, to Ralph and Nova Hatch. He was a 1978 graduate of Rimrock High School and 1982 graduate of the University of Idaho with a bachelor's degree in Animal Science and was a member of Delta Chi fraternity. On August 15, 1980 he married Susan Paulin, a fellow University of Idaho student.
Following college he worked at one of the area's first successful large dairy operations, where he started his family. Five years later he worked for Land O Lakes in Eastern Idaho as a dairy rep across Idaho and Montana, moving numerous times throughout southern Idaho. In 1991, he landed his dream job as a partner in Magic Valley View Dairy in Buhl. A few years later in 1995 he moved to Castleford and built Kowz R Us Dairy with his business partner. After selling his share of the dairy in 2004, he obtained his realtor license and specialized in agricultural properties, specifically dairies.
Over the years he served the community in many active roles: Twin Falls Planning and Zoning, President and Treasurer of the Castleford Men's Club, Magic Valley Dairy Heifer Program, University of Idaho Dairy Advisory Committee, Co-Organizer North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge (2006), Leadership Idaho Agriculture (LIA).
Based on his service he received many awards: Castleford Men's Club Outstanding Service Award, Distinguished University of Idaho Alumni Award from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and Magic Valley Dairy Heifer Program Hall of Fame.
Since being diagnosed in 2016, he didn't slow down, taking an early retirement and grabbing every opportunity to fulfill his bucket list. This included a trip to Hawaii; Disneyland with his son, Mark's family and a Wild West adventure through Montana and Wyoming with his other son, Brent's family; a Canadian fishing trip with his Dad and brother, Doug; a couple Seattle Mariners games (his grandson's first); several trips to the Oregon coast; many ATV rides throughout Southern Idaho; and numerous camping and road trips with friends and family.
Reagon is survived by his parents; his wife of 38 years; two sons, Mark (Michaela) of Florence, MT, and Brent (Sharissa) of Jerome, ID; a brother, Doug (Val) of Warren, OR; four grandchildren, Patience, Afton, Kiturah, and Sahayleigh; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests gifts, to create a dairy science scholarship, be sent to The Reagon D. Hatch Memorial Scholarship Fund- BB990, c/o University of Idaho Foundation, 875 Perimeter Drive – MS 3143, Moscow, ID 83844-3143.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 1st at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Friday, November 2nd at the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St E, Twin Falls, reception following.
