June 12, 1924—November 18, 2018
Raymond Joseph Ruffing, age 94, of Castleford, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
He was born on June 12, 1924 in St. Bernard, Nebraska, the son of Benjamin and Mary Brachman Ruffing. Due to the turmoil of the Midwest dust bowl, his parents “blew west” with he and his 12 siblings and relocated in Buhl, Idaho. Ray joined the United States Navy in 1945, serving in the Pacific Theater. He also served in the National Guard from 1948 to 1950. On June 3, 1947, he married Leona Cooke of Castleford. The couple resided in Buhl prior to moving to Castleford, where he farmed until retiring in 1993 and moved into town.
Survivors include two sons, Ben (Vicky) Ruffing of Castleford and Tom (Stacey) Ruffing of Buhl; four daughters, Cathy (Alan) McCoy of Rupert, Carolyn (Leroy) Rathbun, Cindy (Curtis) Miller, both of Filer, and Claudia Spaulding of Oregon; two sisters, Martha Elinger of Twin Falls and Paule Ball of Buhl; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 8 great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife; one daughter, Mary Christine (Don) Newman and 10 siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 26, 2018 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl, Idaho. Interment will follow at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. A viewing will be held between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.