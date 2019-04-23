April 18, 1930—April 21, 2019
Raymond Albert Blessin, 89, of Twin Falls, passed away April 21, 2019. Ray was born April 18, 1930, at home, in Indianola, Nebraska. His hobbies were hunting and trapping. He graduated from Plymouth High School Nebraska in 1948. Shortly after graduation Ray joined the Marines, where he was stationed at camp Pendleton in the supply depot. (1948-1952). He was awarded the “Expert Riflemen” medal.
After leaving the service he attended Radio Electronics Technical School classes at ISU on the GI bill in Pocatello, Idaho. ($46 a semester tuition!) After finishing technical school, he worked for Douglas Aircraft in Tucson, Arizona. (1954-57) Ray and five friends bought a Piper Cub Plane and secured their pilots’ licenses. Ray was involved in a Lutheran Youth Group, where he met his future bride Patricia Willett. After a year they were married in a Baptist Church by Ray’s father who was a Lutheran Minister. (1957)
Ray and Patsy moved to Barstow, California, where he worked for the Santa Fe Railroad, as a radio tech. After a year Ray was transferred to Richmond, California where he worked on the tug boat radar systems. Raynette Blessin was born at Berkley hospital in 1961. Ray and Patsy moved to Boise, Idaho, where Ray worked for the state police as a radio technician. Ray was transferred to Pocatello by the state police in 1962. Barry Blessin was born there in 1963. Ray was again transferred by the state police to Twin Falls to service Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello! After about two years, Ray began working for United Electronics, in Twin Falls. About 1967 Ray began his own business, Gem Antenna Service. Ray put up TV antennas and towers, painted radio towers, even changed light bulbs on high towers for aircraft visibility! Ray put in private cable TV service for Hollister and Murphy Hot Springs.
As technology changed, he changed his antenna service to satellite dish installation. He retired in 1996. During his retirement years he was busy recycling electronic scrap, from telephone equipment, The Grand View missile site and around town. Ray had many hobbies including square dancing, deer hunting and camping. He was a rock hound and a member of the “Gold Prospectors of America.” He also formed many great friendships at the Twin Falls Senior Center. He looked forward to playing Pinochle each Thursday with them.
The family wishes to thank Heritage Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate and professional care of Raymond. We would like memorial donations be made to the Twin Falls Senior Center and Lutheran Camp Perkins.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church 2055 Filer Ave E in Twin Falls with a viewing one hour prior at the church starting at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Condolences can be left at reynoldschapel.com.
