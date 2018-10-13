October 6, 1932 – October 8, 2018
Ray Nelson passed away peacefully and without much fanfare, surrounded by his family. He was born October 6, 1932 in Goshen, Utah, the only son of Alof and Hilda Mary Nelson.
The family lived modestly on the family farm in Elberta, Utah, later moving to Payson, Utah. Alof moved the family to Sandy, Utah briefly. Because of this move, Ray graduated from Jordan High School in 1950. His first job after graduating was with Boyles Brother’s Drilling. He worked with them for two years before joining the Army in 1952. After his honorable discharge and service in Japan, he returned to the states to work for Boyles Brothers again. Working with Boyles Brothers gave him the opportunity to travel. One of his favorite destinations was Alaska. He always told such colorful stories of his time while working in Alaska. While working in Washington state he met and married Janet Blanche Ashe in 1958 in Darrington, Washington. They later divorced.
After Ray and Janet had their son, Mitchel, they settled down in Soda Springs, Idaho and Ray worked for Monsanto until his retirement in 1991. He enjoyed his work with Monsanto, especially his reclamation work. He was awarded The Outstanding Industry Reclamationist the year he retired. While still working for Monsanto, he started his own well drilling company: Nelson Drilling. Working both jobs for many years.
One fact he was particularly proud of as of late, was the fact that all three of his grandchildren are in business for themselves; that’s quite a legacy. His grands were always seeking his advice on business.Ray and his son moved to Kimberly, Idaho after living in Soda Springs for many years to be closer to his daughter and her family.
Ray loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, snow machine racing, and gardening were just a few of his hobbies. He was active with the Caribou County Search and Rescue for many years. After his retirement he was able to go back to his beloved Alaska on a few fishing trips with friends from his childhood. He also traveled to England with his sisters, Kath and Noreen, to visit their family and explore their heritage.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Allison (Victor) Arreaga, Twin Falls; grandson, Jordan Arreaga, Boise; granddaughters, Kendall Fowler, Kimberley, and Weejie (Abraham) Cuevas, the traveling gypsies; great-granddaughter, Mia Sunshyne Fowler; great-grandsons, Stryker Row Fowler and Colt Ray Cuevas; sisters, Mrs. Noreen Bishop, Mrs. Kathleen Hudson, and Mrs. Eleanor (Theo) Rayner, all of Utah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Mitchel Nelson.
A graveside service was held Saturday, October 13, 2018, at the Payson City Cemetery in Payson, Utah.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ray’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
