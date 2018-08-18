September 20, 1951 – August 16, 2018
Ray Aufderheide, 66, of Filer, Idaho passed away Wednesday morning August 16, 2018 from mesecentric ischemia. His family was by his side.
Ray was born September 20, 1951 in Wendell, Idaho to Elmer and Della Dierker Aufderheide. He was baptized September, 25, 1951 and confirmed April 11, 1965. He was one of 8 brothers and sisters.
In 1962 he moved with his family to a farm in Clover. He attended elementary school at St. John’s Lutheran School and Clover Trinity Lutheran School. He graduated from Filer High School in 1969.
In 1973, Ray married Janet Hammond and they welcomed two daughters, Angela Kay and Shanna Marie. They were later divorced. In 1982, he married Ruby Kauffman Wyatt and with that marriage two daughters became four adding Ruby’s daughters, Angela Michelle and Karri Lyn.
Ray enjoyed being outdoors whether it was working or doing what he loved most — hunting, fishing and camping. Ray was not afraid to tell you what he thought, sometimes without a filter, but that was part of his charm. We all knew how much he loved us.
He is survived by his wife Ruby, daughters Angela (Clay) Volkers, Shanna (Mike) Harrison – both of Jerome, and Karri Ernest of Filer; two brothers Gary (Linda) Aufderheide and Jerry (Jeni) Aufderheide – both of Twin Falls; four sisters Marilyn Schroeder of Boone, Iowa, Diane (Roger) Newton of Jerome, Karen Emery of Twin Falls and Naomi (Jeff) Hopkins of Buhl. He is survived by five grandsons: Alek Luper, Brady and Tucker Volkers, Nolan and Brett Harrison, and one granddaughter, Savannah Jo Ernest. He also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews. He was lovingly known as ‘Aunt Ray’ by Kristen and Andrea.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, brother Marlin, daughters Caroline Aufderheide and Angie Wyatt, and brother-in-law Lloyd Emery.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church, 3552 N. 1825 E., Buhl, Idaho. A luncheon will follow.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Reynolds Funeral Home, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family at www.reynoldschapel.com
