Obituary: Randy Lynn Wageman

October 3, 1954 – August 7, 2018

RUPERT — Randy Lynn Wageman, a 63-year-old resident of Rupert, died Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at his home.

Randy was born October 3, 1954, in Burley, Idaho, to Alvin Wageman and Lola Mallory Wageman. Randy was a graduate of Burley High School; he was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, and he was a big sports fan who loved the Green Bay Packers and knew his sports trivia well!

Randy is survived by his two children whom he loved very much, Alicia (Allen) Washington, and Shawn Wageman; as well as his brothers, Gayle (Cindi) Wageman of Roy, Utah, Bob (Linda) Wageman of Twin Falls, and Virgil Wageman of Rupert. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Lola; and his step-father, John Jones.

We would like to acknowledge and thank Bob and Linda, Gayle and Cindi and Virgil and Debbie for taking care of Randy the past several years.

A memorial service to remember Randy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 10, at Rasmussen Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

