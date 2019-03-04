June 30, 1952—February 28, 2019
Randy was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 30, 1952.
At the age of 3 the family moved to California where he lived in La Puente and Covina. At the age of 15 the parents abruptly moved to Shoshone, Idaho.
Randy graduated from Shoshone High in 1970 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. Randy spent most of his 4 years in Oklahoma in aircraft maintenance. After the service Randy moved back to Shoshone. He worked on the BLM fire crew for two years and went to school at CSI. By all accounts, he had a pretty good time. Randy moved back to Huntington Beach, California in 1977 and pestered his sister Linda while working for McDonald Douglas and framing new home construction. He had a pretty good time there, also.
His girlfriend Vickie Pennington joined him there for a short time before they moved back to Idaho and were married in 1980. They had two beautiful children, Allison and Eric. Randy and Vickie later divorced. Randy then married Jane Clark in 1992 and they also divorced. Randy wasn’t the marrying type. Randy worked for the Air National Guard for many years and retired in 2006.
Randy never recovered from the loss of his daughter Allison and it affected him for the rest of his life. His son Eric passed away on February 24, 2019. The two lived together for many years and were best friends. It was more than Randy could bare and he passed away four days later on February 28, 2019 at the age of 66.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Gordon Hall, daughter Allison, son Eric, and nephew Danny.
He is survived by his twin brother Rick (Lucy), sister Linda (Lee) and two nieces. Randy and Eric are finally at peace and we will miss them every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.