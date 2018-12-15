August 27, 1931 - December 8, 2018
HEYBURN – Ralph O'Dell Warr (Ody), 87, of Heyburn, passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
Ody was born August 27, 1931, in Oakley, Idaho, to Ralph and Rita (Martin) Warr. He later married Lois Mae Gaskill, on August 10, 1949.
During his life he worked selling farm equipment throughout the Midwest and was hired on at Amalgamated Sugar in 1974, where he worked as a mechanic until he retired.
Ody had many hobbies that included snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and going on long motorcycle and razor rides with his friends and family. After retirement, Ody enjoyed spending the winters in Yuma, Arizona with his wife Lois, where they had many friends and acquaintances. He also took delight in starting his day with his friends over coffee.
He is survived by his children, Debbie (TK) Powell, Christine Meline, and Kent (Carol) Warr; 14 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lois; his daughter, Deeann Fry; and his sister, Barbara Wilson.
Cheers to Ody. A man who never met a stranger and who will forever put a smile on the faces of those who knew him when they remember his humor and his happy vibe that he carried around with him. He was a great and wonderful man who will be dearly missed.
An urn placement service will be held at 12 noon Friday, Dec. 21, at the Paul Cemetery columbarium. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
