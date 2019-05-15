April 15, 1938—May 7, 2019
Ralph J. Mitchell, 81, of American Falls, and formally of Shoshone, passed away on May 7th at Portneuf Medical Center, Pocatello, Idaho from complications of diabetes.
Ralph is survived by his brothers Charles E. Mitchell (Pasco, Washington) and Raymond L. Mitchell (Hagerman, Idaho).
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Ralph J. Mitchell and Shirley J. Mitchell and his Sister Margaret A. Mitchell Edwards.
Ralph was born on April 15, 1938 In Ketchum, Idaho and moved to Shoshone with the family in 1943. Ralph started a long career with the Idaho Department of Transportation soon after his graduation from Shoshone High School in 1957. He eventually transferred to American Falls and retired from IDT there in 2001.
Ralph was always there for a person in need and never asked for anything in return. He loved the outdoors and spent most of his time hunting and fishing, looking for arrowheads, and metal detecting for old coins. He was also an avid bowler, loved bingo, and as most of his friends knew, a party was not a party until Ralph got there.
During his working career Ralph also served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve attached to the Pocatello Unit and was honorably discharged in 1964.
Services for Ralph will be held at the First Baptist Church in Shoshone, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. under the direction of Davis-Rose Mortuary, American Falls, Idaho. Friends may visit family members one half hour before service. Final interment will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Disabled American Veterans or the Shoshone Senior Center. Condolences may be shared at davisrosemortuary.com
