June 29, 1923- February 8, 2019
Twin Falls—Horticulturist, Greenskeeper, loving father, R. Gerald (Jerry) Taylor passed away peacefully early Friday morning due to complications from pneumonia, with his loving daughter Jerrine at his side.
Born June 29, 1923 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Irene and Ralph Taylor, he was an only son. He was raised and schooled in Twin Falls, attending Idaho State University upon graduating from high school. He enlisted in the Navy in 1942 serving two years until returning to Twin Falls to manage the family orchard located on what is now the Canyon Springs Golf Course and Centennial Park areas. Remnants remain of the orchards scattered throughout the course and park which he and his father planted. The trees planted at Centennial Park utilized for pruning demonstrations were planted in the early 1950’s and nurtured until 1970 upon the sale of the grounds.
Following the sale of the orchards, Jerry began working as a golf course laborer at Blue Lakes Country Club. He enjoyed his work as it kept him outside and able to commune with nature. He ended his career working at the Jerome Country Club Golf Course. He knew so many of the club members at each venue and appreciated the brief interactions with them. He was well remembered for his beautiful entrance planters at the clubs to welcome the members. Jerry’s hobbies were bowling, golf, gardening and sitting on the patio with Dorothy in the afternoons.
Jerry was married three times and as the axiom goes, the third time was truly the charm marrying Dorothy Grisham on September 28, 1974. They were married until her passing on June 30, 2014. He is survived by his children Ron (Debbie) Taylor, Jerrine (Gary) Laudert, Lois (Robert) Short, special granddaughter Jana (Doran) Peck, along with grandchildren Regi, Jami, Sarah, Tyrel, EJ, Kandace, Tracy, Tina, Stanley, spouses and numerous great grand kids. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy, step-daughter Janet, and grand-daughter Angela.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, February 15 beginning at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. Visitation will begin one hour before. A brief military graveside service will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Lisa Burgett, Dr. Chad Dodds, the staff at Rosetta Assisted care center, and Visions Home Health and Hospice Care for the excellent loving care Jerry received during the last few months of his life, and suggests in lieu of flowers, any memorials be made to Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Drive, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
