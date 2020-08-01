Obituary: Ralph “Fatsy” Vaughn

Fatsy was a very unique individual. He was a life-long bachelor and had no children… that we know of. Quietly stubborn and doggedly independent, no one could tell Fatsy what to do. He would stop you dead in your tracks with his, “NO.” Yet, he was a kind soul who would give you the shirt off his back. And up until the day he died, he had a quick, sharp, wicked sense of humor. He loved to laugh and kept the rest of us in stitches. You never asked his opinion unless you wanted brutal honesty. He was never mean; he would just tell you the absolute, unvarnished truth. He also had a life-long love of women, booze, smokes and probably most of the 7 deadly sins (just kidding). Never get between him and his crossword puzzle or his pool stick. Both kept him young at heart. He was a Richfield icon and institution… and a threat on the road as he took his almost daily drive into the country, many times on the wrong side of the road. In spite of it all, he is sorely missed. He was the last of that hearty Vaughn gene pool, raised in the ruggedness of harsh farm life during the Depression. RIP.