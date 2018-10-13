Try 1 month for 99¢

March 3, 1940 – October 11, 2018

Ralph A Ahrendsen is proceeded in death by his parents Andrew and Henrietta; 3 brothers Elmer, Jim, and Ernest; 2 sisters Connie and Margie and 1 grandson Micheal Ahrendsen.

He is survived by his wife Tamra Ahrendsen; 2 sisters Dorothy and Beulah; 1 son Ralph (Luke) and Angie Ahrendsen; 3 daughters Tami and Sondra Ahrendsen and Susan and Ron Icazuriaga; 6 stepsons Butch, Cliff, David, Rick, Steve, and Travis. Grandchildren include Ben, Ashley, Cristy, and Tylor.

‘Dad we miss you and love you very much, see you on the other side. Love you dad.’

