March 3, 1940 – October 11, 2018
Ralph A Ahrendsen is proceeded in death by his parents Andrew and Henrietta; 3 brothers Elmer, Jim, and Ernest; 2 sisters Connie and Margie and 1 grandson Micheal Ahrendsen.
He is survived by his wife Tamra Ahrendsen; 2 sisters Dorothy and Beulah; 1 son Ralph (Luke) and Angie Ahrendsen; 3 daughters Tami and Sondra Ahrendsen and Susan and Ron Icazuriaga; 6 stepsons Butch, Cliff, David, Rick, Steve, and Travis. Grandchildren include Ben, Ashley, Cristy, and Tylor.
‘Dad we miss you and love you very much, see you on the other side. Love you dad.’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.