Obituary: Raeola Drake Crane

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 25, 1928—July 18, 2020

BURLEY – Raeola Drake Crane, a 92-year-old lifelong resident of Burley, died Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Raeola was born in Burley, Idaho on May 25, 1928, to Lewis Wells Drake and Mary Edith Hill Drake. She was the youngest of 12 children and grew up surrounded by family.

Raeola lived and attended school in Burley and graduated from Burley High School. After graduation, she married Calvin C. Crane on April 21, 1948. Raeola and Calvin lived in Burley where they worked side by side as farmers and raised five children together. Raeola and Calvin were inseparable and were often seen sitting close together as they rode around town in Calvin’s farm pickup truck.

Raeola was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she learned from a young age to serve others as she helped her mother in various Relief Society duties. The Relief Society held a special place in her heart and she said that the organization had done much to enrich her life and the lives of her family. Raeola continued to serve others throughout her life and had many opportunities to tend to the sick, prepare food for families in need, make quilts for others, and offer spiritual support whenever she was able.