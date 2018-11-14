Obituary Radford Wes "Scooter" Warren

October 6, 1965 – November 6, 2018
Radford Wes “Scooter” Warren of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at home on Tuesday November 6, 2018 after a very brief battle with cancer.
Scooter was born into the Shoshone Bannock Tribe October 6, 1965 at Blackfoot, Idaho. This was always a great source of pride to him.
He came to live with Mom, Dorothy Kepner Warren and Dad, William Frederick Warren in Twin Falls, at about age 3. He was later adopted by them and became the baby of their 5 children.
Scooter was active in Special Olympics in his younger years, participating in Cross country skiing, Bowling, Relay Race and Shot put. He loved watching sports. Especially wrestling and football. He was an avid Sea Hawks fan. He loved anything Star Wars and he would watch the Star Wars movies over and over and over again.
Scooter was predeceased by his parents, his grandparents, and 3 birth siblings. He is survived by his four older siblings, Jim Warren of Yelm WA, Sharon (Gary) Mulalley of Jerome ID, John Warren of Jerome ID, and Andy (Sammy) Warren of Twin Falls ID, and by a younger birth sibling that he recently reconnected with, Wayland (Florinda) Ballard of Fort Hall ID, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving caregivers, Jeanie and Dan Silver and family of Twin Falls ID.
The family wishes to thank Jeanie and Dan Silver for their loving care of Scooter this past year as well as St Luke’s Hospice Care for their care and support during Scooter’s brief illness.
Visitation will be Friday November 16, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID. A memorial service for Scooter will be Friday November 16, 2018 at 4 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Special Olympics, and they can be either left at, or mailed to Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, 83301.
