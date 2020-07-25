Obituary: R. Gary Wright

Gary loved everything about “The Ranch.” He would get up early in the morning to irrigate, feed cows, and doctor calves before driving to Twin Falls to work for Idaho Frozen Foods and later Idaho Computer Services. On the weekends and evenings, he would irrigate, fix fence, and complain about Russian olives.

Gary was an avid fisherman. It’s hard to overstate how much he enjoyed fly fishing. He had several secret holes in the Sawtooth Valley and Eastern Idaho that he loved to visit for as long as he was able. He always kept his gear in his truck, and as he got older, Catherine would bring a chair and sit on the bank, while Gary would fish for hours.

Gary loved his sons and took great pride in their accomplishments. The boys have wonderful memories of dad taking them fishing, riding with them on the lawnmower, going on a backpacking trip to the Middle Teton, serving as the only male “den mother” in Cub Scouts, going river rafting, and building who-knows-how-many treehouses, go-carts, woodworking endeavors and other fun projects. Once the boys started playing sports, Gary and Catherine went to literally every game, home or away, quietly cheering on the Buhl squad. Later, Grandpa Gary supported his grandchildren with the same love and affection, always lighting up when he saw them, and indulging in their requests to make his much-loved rolled-up pancakes.