September 13, 1926 – August 23, 2018
Priscilla Shinn Gibney Stell was born to Juneau and Margaret (Gourley) Shinn on September 13, 1926, in Filer, Idaho, where Mr Shinn was the owner of the Filer Herald newspaper. She joined a brother, Joseph Gourley Shinn. The family moved to Twin Falls, where she attended school until Mr. Shinn became secretary to Barzilla Clark, Governor of Idaho; they lived in Boise from 1937 to 1939. The family then moved to Mill Valley, California, where Priscilla graduated from Mt. Tamalpais High School. They returned to Twin Falls and Juneau managed the Twin Falls Telegram newspaper. Priscilla later married Joseph Gibney. A son, Michael, was born in 1951. The Gibneys moved to Boise, then to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she lived until her death. Single for many years after her divorce from Joe Gibney, she married Edward Stell, a genuine Oklahoma gentleman, who predeceased her. Her son, Michael, survives her, as well as three grandsons: Paul (Andrea) Gibney, Sacramento, CA; Damon Steman, Las Vegas, NV; and Max Gibney, Reno, NV. Other relatives include a sister-in-law, Barbara P. Shinn, Boise, and many Gourley & Kelley cousins in the Magic and Treasure Valleys. There was no service nor burial.
