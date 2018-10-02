Obituary: Price Edward Haak

Price Edward Haak was called to be an angel, Wednesday, September 26, 2018.
Price is survived by his daughters Rheanna and Bruce Hays, Melissa and David Webb. His two sisters, Shelly and Bill Tyree, Cindy and Terry Behrens. His grandchildren Makayan Sebring, Makayla Wohll, and Dillon Webb, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Clifton and Betty Haak and Tracie Haak Walker.
Services will be held Friday October 5, at 11:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 6 at 4 P.M. at the Shuffle Inn.
