July 21, 1954—February 11, 2020
Pierre Leo White Hawk, age 65 of Burley, Idaho passed away at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, Feb. 11, 2020 from complications following a heart attack.
Pierre was born in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, July 21, 1954, to Leo and Lillian White Hawk. Pierre graduated in South Dakota and later went to school to become an electrician.
Pierre grew up in Chicago, Ill. He later moved to South Dakota with his parents and siblings. He met numerous relatives and picked up his “rez” humor from hanging out with cousins and friends. Later, he moved to Burley, Idaho to be with his parents and siblings. He worked for Simplot for a number of years. He later worked for Amalgamated Sugar as an electrician. He enjoyed working there. He had camaraderie with his coworkers and friends. He enjoyed being with family, spending holidays, and eating out with them. He was loved by his nieces and nephews. He was the teddy bear uncle. He enjoyed going on vacations such as Disneyland and Puerto Rico. He enjoyed camping out at powwows and indulging in his culture. He also went on camping trips with family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
We would like to express gratitude to Amalgamated Sugar for their quick response in Pierre’s care and being a work family to him. We would also like to express gratitude to Minidoka Memorial Hospital for their tender and caring way of informing us of his passing.
Pierre was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Lillian. He is survived by his siblings: brothers, Chris (Joyce) Eagle Hawk of Oglala, South Dakota; Donald White Hawk of Greeley, Colorado; Michael White Hawk of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Anthony White Hawk of Burley, Idaho; sister, Fiama (Paul) Suwanrit of Twin Falls, Idaho and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held today at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.