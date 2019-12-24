June 10, 1926—December 16, 2019
BURLEY – On Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Phyllis Irene Cutler Weber Bray, departed from this earth to her heavenly home at the age of 93. She was surrounded by family members as they shared her last moments.
Phyllis was born on June 10, 1926, in Starrh’s Ferry, Idaho, to Albert James Cutler and Norma Mahala “Harwood” Cutler. She graduated from Heyburn High School in 1945. She married Leo Henry Weber on Jan. 12, 1946; and together, they raised their children in Heyburn. She later married George Trafford Bray on April 8, 1983. She worked in the banking industry for many years in Burley. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully throughout her life.
She is survived by her children, Samuel Lee (Sandra) Weber of Camas, Wash., Norma Jean (David) Pendleton of Washington, Utah, and Jeffrey Leo (Keri Jo) Weber of Dietrich; sisters, Leta Rae Jackson and Patsy Kay Fisher both of Heyburn; and brother, Albert Wendell (Linda) Cutler of Heyburn. She is also survived by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Bettie Lu Saxton, Nedra Jean Sessions, and Wilma Mae Weisen; and her husbands, Leo Henry Weber, and George Trafford Bray.
The funeral was held at 3 p.m. Friday at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family called from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Friday, preceding the funeral. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.
