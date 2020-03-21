Obituary: Phyllis Vawser

February 9, 1942—March 16, 2020
“Together again. Open your arms babe, I’m coming home. I have missed you so much.” Mom got her wish to be with the love of her life again.
Phyllis Vawser passed away peacefully at her home in the presence of her family following a short illness.
A blind date brought Phyllis Johnson and Dale Vawser together on September 2nd, 1960. They were married almost 55 years before Dale passed away April 1, 2015. They had a great life together and were hardly ever apart. A love and match made in heaven is often the way they referred to their marriage. They raised four wonderful boys; Greg (Lorrie), Doug (Jeri Anne), Rob (Paula), and Scott. They had seven grandchildren Stacy (Cory), Krista (Jason), Misty (Lonnie), Megan (Ryan), Ariel (Gerardo), Anthony, and Casey and seven great grandchildren Gage, Brayln, Khloe, Gabriel, Adayln, Lydia, and Lucas.
Mom was born February 9, 1942 in Hansen Idaho to Frank and Hazel (Hall) Johnson. She was the youngest of eight children Herbert(deceased), Clyde, Stella (deceased), Doris, Ruby (deceased), Arlene (deceased), and Loa. Mom grew up in Hansen, living a great life.
After mom and dad married, they settled in Kimberly and worked at the Kimberly School District. Dad worked there for over 40 years and Mom for over 20 years. Mom loved to cook and made many great meals. She took pride in having a neat clean home.
Mom and Dad loved to work out in their yard, working to raise many beautiful flowers and a manicured yard. They loved setting on the deck in the evenings with a “cool one” appreciating all their hard, but beautiful work.
Oh, what a great life they had, a match made in heaven now they are together again forever.
At her request there will be no service. A private family service is scheduled for later in the summer for mom and dad. Donations in her memory can be made to the Humane Society or a charity of your choice.
Mom and Dad say they love you and will see you on the other side.
Arrangements were handled under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
