Obituary: Phyllis Vawser

February 9, 1942—March 16, 2020

“Together again. Open your arms babe, I’m coming home. I have missed you so much.” Mom got her wish to be with the love of her life again.

Phyllis Vawser passed away peacefully at her home in the presence of her family following a short illness.

A blind date brought Phyllis Johnson and Dale Vawser together on September 2nd, 1960. They were married almost 55 years before Dale passed away April 1, 2015. They had a great life together and were hardly ever apart. A love and match made in heaven is often the way they referred to their marriage. They raised four wonderful boys; Greg (Lorrie), Doug (Jeri Anne), Rob (Paula), and Scott. They had seven grandchildren Stacy (Cory), Krista (Jason), Misty (Lonnie), Megan (Ryan), Ariel (Gerardo), Anthony, and Casey and seven great grandchildren Gage, Brayln, Khloe, Gabriel, Adayln, Lydia, and Lucas.

Mom was born February 9, 1942 in Hansen Idaho to Frank and Hazel (Hall) Johnson. She was the youngest of eight children Herbert(deceased), Clyde, Stella (deceased), Doris, Ruby (deceased), Arlene (deceased), and Loa. Mom grew up in Hansen, living a great life.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}