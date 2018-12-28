Try 1 month for 99¢

September 22, 1927—December 24, 2018

Phyllis Mae (Smith) Blackett passed away unexpectedly, on December 24, 2018 in North Logan Utah. She was born on September 22, 1927 in Hartford, Connecticut to Randolph Langham Smith and Hazel Arlene Painter.

She is survived by her husband David O. Blackett of Preston, Idaho, sons; David (Linda) Neal, Dan (Liz) Neal, Thomas (Darlene) Neal, and Randolph Neal, daughters; Cindy Neal, Linnie Neal and Shari (Nova) Valeti, sister; Doris Ann Huber, (10) step children, many grand children and great grand children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother; Randolph Smith and sister, Jacqueline Smith.

Funeral services will be held on today at 12:00 noon in the Mapleton Ward LDS Church at 5307 E. Cub River Rd, Mapleton, Idaho. A viewing will be held Saturday from 11:00-11:45 a.m. at the church and interment will be at the Lava Hot Springs Cemetery on Dempsey Creek Rd. at approximately 3:00 pm.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

